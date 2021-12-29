Troopers say Beaver County man assaulted, duct-taped ex-girlfriend in South Huntingdon

Dec. 29—A South Huntingdon woman accused a former boyfriend of threatening to shoot her with a shotgun, choking her and restraining her by wrapping her wrists in duct tape during an argument that spanned several hours Monday, according to court documents.

David J. Bosh, 29, whose address is listed as Aliquippa in court records, is also accused of pushing a child of the victim down a staircase of a home along Lucas Pipeline Road when the child attempted to help her mother, according to court documents.

Bosh was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, false imprisonment, harassment, reckless endangerment and strangulation. He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bond.

Trooper Adam Janosko of the Belle Vernon station said troopers responded to the victim's residence about 5 p.m. Monday after receiving a tip that the victim was being assaulted and held against her will by Bosh.

Janosko said when multiple troopers responded the woman had managed to free herself from the duct tape "and came running out the back of the residence and had duct tape still around her wrists."

"She stated that she had been restrained by Bosh and was told he was going to load her in the car and take her somewhere and kill her," Janosko wrote in court documents.

Janosko said the woman told investigators Bosh had physically assaulted and choked her hours earlier after "he accused her of not going to a dentist appointment, ... inferring that she was cheating on him."

She told investigators the argument turned physical and Bosh threatened her with a sawed off shotgun, wrapped her wrists in duct tape and put her in a bedroom.

The victim told troopers that Bosh began loading her three children in a car when one ran back into the home in an attempt assist their mother. She told police that Bosh followed the child inside, where he struck the juvenile and pushed the child down a wooden staircase into the basement.

Janosko said in police reports that the child said they were still sore from the fall and complained of head pain.

According to court documents, troopers surrounded the home and coaxed Bosh to surrender outside using a loudspeaker.

According to online dockets, Bosh, who has also lived in Ellwood City, pleaded guilty in January in Lawrence County to burglary and theft charges there and served a portion of a six-to-23-month sentence before being released. He was still serving two years of probation in those cases, according to court records.

In 2018, Bosh, who listed his address as Ambridge, also pleaded guilty in Allegheny County to reckless endangerment and was given a two-year probation sentence, according to online dockets.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .