Twenty days after a Cape Coral man fled troopers attempting to stop him for speeding, they arrested him after a fatal crash that killed a man early Tuesday, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

According to a release Tuesday night, Percy Wilfredo Perez, 26, faces felony fleeing and eluding charges in a Feb. 2 case.

FHP logo

About 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, troopers reported a sedan was behind a pickup driven by a 78-year-old North Fort Myers man along U.S. 41 south of Littleton Road in North Fort Myers. The car failed to slow for traffic, rear-ending the pickup.

The crash spun the truck, which became engulfed in flames, killing the pickup driver. Troopers did not release the pickup driver's name.

Investigators had spent the previous three weeks searching for a Dodge charger and its driver after attempting to stop the man about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 2 on North Tamiami Trail near the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers, the release stated.

The driver was speeding and driving without headlights, it said. Although troopers stopped him, he soon sped off.

During Tuesday's investigation, troopers identified the Dodge Charger and driver involved as the same vehicle and individual that fled the Feb. 2 traffic stop. He has a preliminary exam set for March 28.

Troopers said the most recent crash remains under investigation with charges pending.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Troopers: Cape Coral man involved in fatal crash fled stop weeks earlier