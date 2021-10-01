Troopers charge Hempfield man with possession of child pornography

Sep. 30—A Hempfield man is in the county jail after his arrest Wednesday on charges of possessing 712 images of child pornography, according to state police.

Scott J. Lynch, 59, of Clippinger Way was arrested after a six-month undercover investigation by the state police specialized computer crime unit.

Officers allege Lynch downloaded hundreds of images of young children engaged in sex acts, Trooper Marcus Lantzy said in court documents. Troopers reported that one 48-minute film Lynch downloaded to his computer had images of children who appear to be between 4 and 7 years old.

Lynch also is charged with a count of criminal use of a communication facility.

According to online dockets, Lynch has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.

He was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 8.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .