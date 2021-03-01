Troopers charge Unity man after confrontation over wearing mask in grocery store

Refinery29

It’s hard to believe that last year’s Golden Globes saw Hollywood’s biggest stars meeting in one place — maskless in couture — to glide down the red carpet, hug each other even, and then sit inches away from each other to eat and drink in one not-so-ventilated room. Good times. This year, like most of the award shows that followed the 2020 Golden Globes, things will look significantly different. Airing on Sunday night, the show, which will be hosted on two separate coasts by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, won’t obviously include a true red carpet. That said, we are expecting plenty of fashion moments nonetheless. After all, even during a pandemic, celebrities love to make a statement. We’re looking at you, Billy Porter.As for the other notables: Regina King, the director of One Night In Miami, chose a one-shoulder St. John maxi dress that would be perfect for a post-pandemic vacation; The Great’s Elle Fanning tuned in from London in a custom Gucci gown that put her hot pink corset dress from the show's finale to shame; and Emma Corrin put together an extravagant bow look that was every bit as stunning as the actress's Princess Diana-inspired costumes from The Crown. And those are just the highlights.Find out what all your favorite stars wore for the first big award show of 2021, red carpet or no red carpet, ahead.Daisy Edgar-Jones in ChanelDaisy Edgar-Jones looked anything but normal in this crochet, high-low Chanel dress as she celebrated being nominated for a Golden Globe — she looked extraordinary. Vanessa Kirby in GucciVanessa Kirby epitomized class in this cut-out LBD by Gucci.Cynthia Nixon in The Vampire's WifeNow this is how you watch an award show from home: In a bridal dress by The Vampire's Wife with Bernie Sanders. Viola Davis in Custom Lavie by Claude KameniMa Rainey's Black Bottom star Viola Davis debuted a puff-sleeved, patterned gown that was made custom for her by Claude Kameni of Lavie by CK, thus marking the brand's Golden Globes debut. Sarah Paulson in PradaOnly Sarah Paulson (with the help of Prada) could make a cast look this chic. Photo Credit: Sarah Paulson.Kristen Wiig in PradaKristen Wiig's Prada mini dress was a hybrid between a beautifully wrapped present and a mint chocolate chip ice cream cone. Awkwafina in GucciThe pattern on Awkwafina's Golden Globes dress is making us dizzy in the best possible way.Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.Gal GadotThis uber-Mod mini dress on Gal Gadot is certainly worthy of Wonder Woman. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.Nicole Kidman in Louis VuittonNicole Kidman's collection of coats from The Undoing are nothing compared to this chain-link Louis Vuitton gown. Jane FondaThere to take home the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Jane Fonda kept true to her promise to never buy new clothes again by re-wearing a white suit to the Golden Globes.Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.Shira Haas in ChanelUnorthodox star Shira Haas celebrated being the first Israeli actor ever to be nominated for a Golden Globe in style, wearing a strapless high-low dress courtesy of Chanel.Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images.Lily Collins in Saint LaurentNo one would dare call this one-shoulder Saint Laurent gown ringarde. Photo: Courtesy of Saint Laurent.Anya Taylor-Joy in custom Dior Haute CoutureCheckmate! Tiffany Haddish in custom Alberta Ferretti Tiffany Haddish made armor look chic in this custom, chainmail gown by Alberta Ferretti.Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.Laura Dern in GivenchyAnyone can wear a black tuxedo to the Golden Globes. Only Laura Dern can wear a black tuxedo with a bra top, a choker, and spiked heels to the Golden Globes. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.Regina King in Louis VuittonBoy, would we love to wear this Louis Vuitton sequin gown — which took 350 hours to create and includes 3,000-plus sequins, according to E! News — for just One (post-pandemic) Night In Miami. Emma Corrin in Miu MiuThe Crown's Emma Corrin chose to continue her streak of mimicking her character, Princess Diana, at the Golden Globes with a statement collar and big shoulders by Miu Miu. Rosamund Pike in Molly GoddardDon't you just want to go out and dance in this tulle dress by Molly Goddard?Photo Credit: Rosamund Pike.Julia Garner in PradaOzark's Julia Garner gave us serious Roaring '20s vibes in this ivory-and-black Prada gown.Photo Credit: Hung Vaango.Cynthia Erivo in Valentino CoutureCynthia Erivo is taking style to new heights in this lime green Valentino Couture look. Kaley Cuoco in Oscar de la RentaKaley Cuoco's gray Oscar de la Renta gown proves that coats aren't her only sartorial strength. Angela Bassett in Dolce & GabbanaWhen else are you going to wear a purple, feathered gown during a pandemic if not for the Golden Globes? Photo Credit: Jennifer Austin.Margot Robbie in ChanelMargot Robbie looks effortless in head-to-toe Chanel, including a leather belt that we’re predicting will be everywhere come spring.Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.Elle Fanning in GucciElle Fanning looks great in a light blue Gucci gown that, alone, deserves a Golden Globe. Andra Day in ChanelJust like her character in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day was the epitome of glamour at the Golden Globes, wearing a light gray, crochet gown by Chanel.Photo Credit: Myriam Santos.Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la RentaFlorals in February — actually groundbreaking. Nice work, Amanda Seyfried. Photo Credit: Marcus Mam.Eiza González in VersaceSimple and chic, Eiza González wears this pre-fall '21 Versace dress with ease. Josh O'Connor in LoeweJosh O'Connor looks as royal as his Crown character in this Loewe ensemble.Sarah Hyland in Monique LhuillierAccording to Sarah Hyland, when life gives you a red carpet — a rarity in 2021 — you wear red. Kiersey Clemons in Prabal GurungKiersey Clemons is making a case for one-shoulder gowns at the 2021 Golden Globes.Nicola Coughlan in Molly GoddardBridgerton's Nicola Coughlan looks every bit as chic as her character in this pastel yellow, tulle gown by Molly Goddard. Dan Levy in ValentinoDan Levy, a favorite on the red carpet, chose a chartreuse Valentino suit to begin the last award show season of the Schitt’s Creek era.Photo Credit: Lewis Mirrett.Laverne Cox in custom Thai NguyenLaverne Cox looked red hot (literally) in a custom, caped gown by Thai Nguyen.Jo Ellen Pellman in Jonathan CohenWe can't be the only ones wishing we could've worn this patchwork Jonathan Cohen gown to our prom. January Jones in VersaceThe only thing better than a recycled Golden Globes dress is January Jones in a recycled (and Versace!) Golden Globes dress.Celeste Waite in Gucci*Orders satin, elbow-length gloves.* Photo Credit: Zoe McConnell.