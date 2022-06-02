Troopers cite more than 4,000 Ohioans for seat belt violations during enforcement project

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the data from a recent six-state trooper project on safety belt enforcement.

The enforcement project, which ran from May 23 to May 30, included OSHP, Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.

>> ‘It could have been so much more worse;’ Police say inmate ran through MVH, pointing gun at staff

During the project, 9,590 drivers were cited for seat belt violations combined. OSHP cited 4,712 drivers, the most among all participating agencies.

In all, the six states charged 527 drivers with child safety seat citations. 151 drivers were cited in Ohio, second only to the 241 drivers cited in Pennsylvania.

While Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation, troopers will continue a zero-tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt.