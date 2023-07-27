Troopers, civilians commended for 'bravery' in Ebensburg ceremony

Jul. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Two construction workers and three state troopers were awarded letters of commendation Wednesday for their "exemplary actions" in two criminal cases, state trooper Clifford Greenfield said.

State police Capt. Joseph A. Loughran presented letters of commendation to troopers Donald Neisner, Scott Urban and Cameron Ferguson; and Donald and Jason Donahue.

The ceremony was held at the state police barracks in Ebensburg.

Ferguson was on patrol June 20 when he spotted a man with a scoped hunting rifle slung over his shoulder along state Route 160 near a construction site.

Ferguson said he recognized the man as being Brandon Paul Shutty, 42, of Northern Cambria.

"I recognized the individual from a previous case, and I knew how dangerous that person could be," he said.

Shutty had allegedly contacted Western Behavioral Health on May 30, saying he was done with government and law enforcement and threatened to "gun down" government officials and commit suicide, a complaint affidavit reads.

"I knew I had an obligation," Ferguson said. "I couldn't wait for anyone else so I had to interact with the individual."

Ferguson wrestled the rifle away from Shutty after he refused to drop the weapon. Shutty ran to a nearby construction vehicle and attempted to drive away in a 2012 Ford Super Duty pickup truck.

Donald Donahue and son Jason were at the job site when they saw Shutty bolt for the pickup truck.

"He jumped into my truck," Don Donahue said. "We held him down until the cop got there."

"If it wasn't for the officer, we'd still be holding him down," Jason Donahue said. "Thanks to the state police."

Shutty, of the 1200 block of Elder Avenue, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, theft and terroristic threats.

Troopers Neisner and Urban are criminal investigators for Troop A. They were commended for their work in the May 25 homicide investigation that lead to the arrest of Austin Louis Kline, 22, of South Fork.

Kline was charged in the shooting death of Richard A. Morgan, 55. Kline hired Morgan to help him with excavating work that was arraigned via Facebook. He was paid $650, according to a complaint affidavit.

Morgan's son became concerned after Morgan didn't return home and called state police.

Troopers interviewed Kline and learned that he had killed Morgan, Loughran said.

Kline was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Neisner and Urban received commendation for their "dedication and unwavering resolve" during the homicide investigation.