Troopers: Clifton Park man threatened person with kitchen knife in domestic; Victim found hiding in basement

Steven Cook, The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y.
·1 min read

Mar. 8—CLIFTON PARK — A Clifton Park man threatened another person with a knife Friday in a domestic dispute, state police said.

Troopers then found the victim hiding in the home's basement, state police said.

Jesse A. Foster, 28, of Clifton Park, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, along with misdemeanor menacing and criminal mischief.

Troopers responded to the residence Friday for a domestic dispute. They arrived to find the victim hiding in the basement of the home.

Foster is accused of threatening the victim with the kitchen knife and damaging items inside the home when the victim refused to give him a ride, state police said.

When the victim attempted to call 911, Foster knocked the phone from the person's hand, officials said. The victim then found a second phone to use to call for help.

Foster was arrested, arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 bail. He is due back in court later.

