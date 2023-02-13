Troopers: Cobleskill woman stole vehicle, fled police

Feb. 13—State Police announced the arrest of a Cobleskill woman for a vehicle theft.

According to a media release, troopers from the Princetown barracks were dispatched early Friday morning, Feb. 10, to the Stewarts Shop on West Main Street in Cobleskill for a 911 call, reporting that a vehicle had just been stolen. While en route, troopers saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle on state Route 145 near Keyser Road and attempted to stop it. The operator, later identified as Jessica Glass, failed to comply. Troopers pursued the vehicle until it crashed in the area of Cliff Street in Middleburgh. Glass was taken into custody uninjured, and the vehicle was recovered, the release said.

Glass, 31, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony; fourth-degree grand larceny a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief a class A misdemeanor; unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic law violations, the release said.

Glass was was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court and released on her own recognizance.