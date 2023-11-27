Troopers: Dayton father, daughter among 8 crash deaths over holiday weekend

Nov. 27—A Dayton father, daughter who died in a Preble County crash were among eight deaths in seven crashes on Ohio's roadways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Provisional statistics show that this is the fewest number of deaths since 2018 over the five-day Thanksgiving reporting period, which began at midnight Wednesday and ran through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Last year, 19 people died in crashes reported during the same time frame.

Of the eight people killed, one was not wearing a seat belt and one crash involved impaired driving, the patrol said.

Michael Wilt, 66, and his daughter Lindsay Wilt, 36, were identified as the pair killed at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Monroe Twp. Michael Wilt was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue west on Wikel Road when a 16-year-old New Madison boy driving a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck south on Monroe Central Road did not stop at a stop sign and collided with the Nissan, according to the Preble County Sheriff's Office.

During the reporting period, troopers arrested 319 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 111 for illegal drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 526 safety belt and 181 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,567 motorists.