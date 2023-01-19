Troopers, deputies in Bland County nab person of interest in North Carolina murder

Jan. 19—BLAND, Va. — A suspect facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder out of North Carolina and named as a person of interest in second case involving murder in the same state was caught Thursday in Bland County after he crashed his vehicle while being pursued by troopers with the Virginia State Police and a deputy with the Bland County Sheriff's Department.

The Virginia State Police has charged Brandon A. Amos-Dixon, 25, of Spring Lake, N.C., with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police and for reckless driving, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police.

Amos-Dixon is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia State Police and the Bland County Sheriff's Office were alerted about "a homicide suspect" parked at the northbound rest area on Interstate 77 in Bland County, Va., Geller said in a statement issued after Amos-Dixon was captured.

As state troopers and a deputy approached the Amos-Dixon's pickup truck in the rest area's parking lot, the pickup sped out of the parking lot and continued north on I-77.

A pursuit was started, during which the suspect rammed a state police vehicle, Geller said. The trooper was not injured.

Amos-Dixon's truck left I-77 at Exit 64 and continued west on Route 61 before crashing in the 1000 block of Clear Fork Creek Road. He then fled the scene on foot.

A search perimeter was immediately established and local residents were advised to shelter in place and call 911 if they saw anyone suspicious. The Bland County Sheriff's Office posted a notice warning the public that the Amos-Dixon was armed and dangerous. Bland County Schools were locked down as a precaution while troopers and deputies searched the area.

At about 11:39 a.m., Amos-Dixon was found near Laurel Creek Road in Bland County and taken into custody. He was being transported to jail by the Bland County Sheriff's Office, Geller said.

Story continues

Amos-Dixon is wanted out of Harnett County, NC.

In Harnett County, Amos-Dixon is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious bodily injury and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to Sgt. S. Elmore with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Amos-Dixon could face other charges in a murder case in another North Carolina jurisdiction.

"He is a person of interest at this point of time in a completely different jurisdiction in North Carolina," Elmore stated. He declined to name the other jurisdiction.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com