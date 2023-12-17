Troopers detain driver accused of ‘intentionally running into other cars’ near Tacoma

Washington State Patrol troopers detained a driver accused of “intentionally running into other cars” near Tacoma.

WSP said around 1:50 p.m., Tacoma troopers went to the area by I-5 and 84th/38th after reports of an erratically driven jeep that was running into other cars on purpose.

WSP sent a description to Lakewood Police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Lakewood officers found the Jeep shortly after and the driver was detained without incident and transferred to WSP custody.

He was charged with five hit-and-runs and assault. WSP said no impairment was suspected.