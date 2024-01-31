Troopers discover toy guns after driver crossed county lines, reached speeds over 120 mph

A man faces several charges after a high-speed chase of more than 120 mph led to the discovery of several toy guns inside his SUV, authorities said.

The driver, Adler Telfort, 27, of Tamarac, is charged with reckless driving; aggravated fleeing and eluding; possession of marijuana; violation of probation; and driving while license suspended.

Just before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to reports of an SUV traveling south on Interstate 75, near mile marker 124, in Estero.

Authorities said Telford allegedly displayed a firearm at another motorist.

Troopers later found Telford's SUV on the interstate, around mile marker 115, past the Lee-Collier county line. As Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Telford accelerated and fled, reaching speeds of more than 120 mph and passing other traffic on the paved shoulder, authorities said.

After a pursuit, troopers immobilized Telford's SUV and arrested him. They said they didn't find a real firearm inside the SUV, but instead discovered several toy guns.

Telford's bond information and a next court date weren't immediately available.

