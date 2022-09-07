Troopers find drugs in strange location after traffic stop

Sep. 7—A Friday traffic stop on Fairmont Road in Morgantown ended with two people being arrested after police found drugs in some interesting places.

According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police Cpl. G.W. Merkich III observed a gray Chevy Silverado traveling eastbound in the middle lane.

Merkich initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle after he witnessed the driver move from the middle to right lane without signaling.

When asked for identification, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as William Claude Sargent, 35, of Kingwood, told the trooper he did not have a driver's license. According to the complaint, dispatch was able to locate a suspended license for Sargent.

Sargent told the trooper there was nothing illegal in the vehicle and gave verbal consent to search, the complaint said. Sargent and a female passenger, Brooke Ann Walters, 43, of Morgantown, were asked to exit the vehicle.

While on scene, Merkich conducted an officer safety pat down on Sargent and located a small white packet containing white powder. Sargent told the officer the powder was fentanyl.

Merkich, as well as Star City officers with a K-9, searched the vehicle and located a small plastic baggie with methamphetamine inside as well as a black digital scale.

At that time, Sargent and Walters were placed under arrest for possession and taken to the West Virginia State Police Morgantown detachment.

While at the detachment, Merkich called in a female officer to conduct a pat down of Walters.

According to the complaint, the female officer located 38.2 grams of methamphetamine hidden in Walter's vagina.

Sargent is charged with misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl. He was released after posting a $10, 000 bond.

Walters is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $30, 000 bond. She is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.