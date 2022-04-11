Troopers: Drunk driver drove wrong way down Northway in Saratoga County

Apr. 11—MOREAU — A drunk driver drove the wrong way down the Northway in Moreau Saturday morning, state police said.

The driver was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit to drive, state police said.

Dylan J. Lyon, 25, of Fort Edward, was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, state police said.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday after Lyon had been spotted traveling south in the northbound lane of Interstate 87 in Moreau, state police said.

Lyon stopped. While the trooper spoke wit him, the trooper could smell alcohol and see signs of impairment, state police said. Lyon refused field sobriety tests.

Lyon was arrested and taken back to the barracks in Wilton, where a breath sample tested at 0.24 percent, state police said.

Lyon is due in court later.

More: News — Saratoga County — Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe