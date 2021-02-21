Troopers to escort accused murderer back to state Tuesday

Eric Scicchitano, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.

Feb. 21—Pennsylvania State Troopers fly to Connecticut on Tuesday to escort accused murderer Tracy Rollins Jr. back to Pennsylvania.

Troopers will use Lycoming County Airport near Williamsport to travel to and return from Connecticut on Tuesday. Rollins is scheduled to be arraigned that same day on charges of homicide and abuse of corpse.

Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch is scheduled to arraign Rollins, 28, of Dallas, Texas, at the Mifflinburg district courtroom.

Rollins allegedly shot and killed Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, inside his tractor-trailer and dumped her body along Interstate 80 in Union County. He waived an extradition hearing in Connecticut last week, Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said previously.

Rollins is accused of dumping Landrith after midnight on Feb. 7 at the Mile Run exit in West Buffalo Township. The victim's body was discovered later that morning.

Pennsylvania State Police, in partnership with other law enforcement, traced Rollins' movements leading up to the murder and afterward, according to arrest papers. They found a major clue inside Landrith's leather jacket: his name, phone number and email address. Rollins was apprehended in Connecticut on Feb. 10 and is held on $1 million bail.

