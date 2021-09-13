Troopers: Felony DWI charged after Friday afternoon two-car crash on Thruway in Rotterdam

Sep. 13—ROTTERDAM — A Connecticut woman was arrested on a felony DWI charge after a Friday afternoon two-car crash in Rotterdam, state police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, troopers said.

State police charged the driver, identified as Damarys F. Correa, 37, of Bridgeport, Conn., with one count of felony driving while intoxicated due to a prior DWI conviction in 10 years.

The incident happened at about 1:50 p.m. Friday on Interstate 90 at Exit 25A in Rotterdam, state police said. Troopers responded there for a two-car property damage accident. Troopers determined Correa, driving a Nissan Rogue, struck a pickup truck there.

Troopers also found Correa to be intoxicated. She was taken into custody and taken to the barracks in Albany for processing. Her blood alcohol content tested there at 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Correa was released to a sober third party and is to appear in court later.

