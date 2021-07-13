Troopers say fleeing motorcyclist drove 107 mph in Hempfield

Jul. 12—State police used security video from a Hempfield casino to catch a motorcyclist who escaped arrest during a brief chase early Saturday that was called off when speeds reached 107 mph, according to court documents.

Cameron S. Ulery, 25, of Melcroft, Fayette County, was arrested about 5 a.m. Saturday. It was almost three hours after the 2:08 a.m. traffic incident that drew the attention of Troopers Nicholas Hood and Cory Elliott at the intersection of Old Route 30 and Slate Run Road near Westmoreland Mall.

Hood reported in court documents that Ulery attempted a "wheelie" as he drove through a stop sign along Old Route 30, before fleeing on his 2020 Yamaha at a high rate of speed onto Route 30. Hood alleges Ulery ran a red light at the highway's intersection with Lewis Road during the chase.

Hood alleged Ulery almost lost control of his bike and nearly struck another vehicle along Route 30 as his speed reached 107 mph.

Hood and Elliott quickly ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Security video from Live! Casino Pittsburgh enabled troopers to identify Ulery as the driver and obtain his address.

Hood reported that Ulery was taken into custody at his residence and the motorcycle, which was damaged and did not have a valid inspection, was parked outside the home.

"During transport, Ulery made numerous statements about how he ran because he did not have a motorcycle permit or license. He further stated that he had too many drinks to drive," Hood reported in court documents.

Ulery was taken to Excela Health hospital in Greensburg for a blood-alcohol test.

Hood said Ulery told police he crashed his motorcycle after outrunning troopers as he made his way home, but was able to "pick it off the road" and continue driving.

Ulery is charged driving under the influence of alcohol, fleeing and eluding police, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and multiple traffic violations.

He was released from the county prison Monday afternoon after posting $25,000 bond.

