Troopers to focus on I-70 for speed, seat belt, OVI enforcement

Oct. 6—The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce speed, seat belt and impaired driving on Interstate 70.

The high-visibility enforcement campaign will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday on I-70 in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania, the member states through which the interstate travels.

Last year during the same initiative, Ohio troopers cited 297 drivers for speed-related violations and 21 for seat belt infractions. Troopers also charged five with OVI, according to the state patrol.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a law enforcement partnership between the OSHP, Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.