Troopers: Glenville man led state police on Route 5 chase, later turned self in

Apr. 15—GLENVILLE — A Glenville man led state police on a chase on Route 5 last weekend, then later turned himself in, state police said.

Steven M. Mango, 38, of Glenville was later charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving, misdemeanors, state police said.

The incident began just before 4 p.m. last Saturday, April 9, state police spokeswoman Trooper Kerra Burns said.

Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction on Route 5 in Glenville. But the driver, later identified as Mango, did not comply and a pursuit began, Burns said.

The trooper ended the pursuit on Interstate 890 east due to Mango's unsafe speed and erratic driving, Burns said.

Mango later contacted state police and turned himself in the following day, Burns said.

He was processed and released to return to court later, including on tickets in Glenville, Rotterdam and Schenectady, Burns said.

