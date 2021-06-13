Troopers: Glenville man stole $60K from bank account of Scotia resident under Adult Protective supervision

Jun. 13—SCOTIA — A Glenville man has been arrested, accused of taking $60,000 from a Scotia resident who is under the supervision of Schenectady County Adult Protective Services, state police said.

Jason L. Pigliavento, 40, of Glenville, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts each of third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, felonies, as well as one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person, a misdemeanor.

Pigliavento is accused of taking the money from the Scotia resident's bank account. The investigation began after state police received notification of suspicious activity in the finances of a client supervised by Schenectady County Adult Protective Services, troopers said.

Pigliavento was known to the victim, who has a physical disability, state police said.

Pigliavento was processed, arraigned and remanded to jail without bail, troopers said. He is due back in court Wednesday.

