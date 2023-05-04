Troopers, good Samaritans recognized for actions at Aliquippa convenience store

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and the good Samaritans who assisted them during a chaotic and dangerous situation last summer in Aliquippa were recognized for their actions on Thursday.

“It was a community effort,” said Trooper Jim Long. “Having citizens, especially this time of night, willing to step in and knowing it was a dangerous situation... we’re really proud of the community of Aliquippa.”

Channel 11 extensively covered the incident last July.

Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer were on a routine patrol when they observed an armed man who appeared to be terrorizing individuals around Franklin Mini-Mart.

“They immediately, without hesitation, ran to try to save lives,” said Major William Maitland.

But the suspect, identified as Damian Bradford, would not surrender, according to police. Rather, he allegedly became combative and shot Trooper Schooley in the leg. Video captured several people jump to his aid, as Trooper Palmer tried to detain the suspect.

A struggle continued up until the store’s owner came to help the trooper, and “took substantial action against the suspect,” Maitland said.

The store owner, along with several other good Samaritans were acknowledged for their efforts during a ceremony at Penn State Beaver at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Trooper Schooley was awarded a Purple Heart. Both he and Trooper Palmer were given a Commendation Medal.

A UPMC public safety officer and two members of the Aliquippa Police Department were also recognized.

Meanwhile, Bradford is facing several serious charges with a trial scheduled for later this year.

Channel 11 previously reported that Bradford had pleaded guilty to killing a doctor in the early 2000s.

