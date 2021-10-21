Troopers: Guilderland man sexually assaulted child under age 13; Investigation began through online tip

Oct. 21—GUILDERLAND — A Guilderland man has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, state police said Thursday.

State police are also investigating the possibility of other victims. They released a photo of the defendant and asked anyone with information to call investigators.

John H. Ruthosky Jr., 36, of Guilderland, was arrested Wednesday. He faces a host of charges, including one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony that carries a potential top sentence of 25 years to life in prison, if convicted.

The investigation began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent to the state police. The tip indicated that a user of the social media platform Kik was sharing images of child sexual exploitation, state police said.

Troopers soon identified that man as Ruthosky, state police said.

Investigators soon got search warrants and found sexually explicit images, as well as sexually explicit videos of young children on Ruthosky's cell phone.

Investigators also learned enough information to charge him with the predatory sexual assault against a child count related to a child under the age of 13, as well as use of a child in a sexual performance, a felony, according to officials.

He also faces one count each of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a felony, and one count of misdemeanor sexual misconduct. The sexual misconduct count relates to alleged sexual conduct with a dog, state police said.

Ruthosky was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

Anyone with further information on Ruthosky is asked to contact state police at 518-477-9333.

