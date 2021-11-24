Troopers: Halfmoon gas station employee stole nearly $4K from business

Nov. 24—HALFMOON — A gas station employee in Halfmoon stole nearly $4,000 over the weekend from the business where he worked, state police said.

Michael A, Burdick, 52, of Valley Falls, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Burdick worked at the Xtra Mart in Halfmoon and he is accused of taking more than $3,800 from the store, troopers said. He is believed to have taken it following a shift Sunday, state police spokesperson Trooper Kerra Burns said.

Burdick then reported the crime himself and turned himself in to state police, Burns said.

Burdick was processed and released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

