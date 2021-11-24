Troopers: Halfmoon woman stole prescription medication, cut victim with knife

Nov. 24—HALFMOON — A Halfmoon woman stole someone's prescription medication then then used a folding knife to cause a superficial cut to the victim's wrist recently, state police said.

Leanne N. Champ, 37, of Halfmoon, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, along with misdemeanor counts of weapons possession, petit larceny and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Nov. 16. Troopers responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Halfmoon, state police said.

Champ is accused of cutting the victim and taking the victim's medication. Champ then left the scene prior to troopers arrival but was found a short time later.

She was taken to the Clifton Park barracks and found to possess Klonopin and about 1.8 grams of cocaine.

Champ was arraigned and released to return to court later.

