Troopers, helicopter pursues suspected impaired driver on I-75 Saturday

One person was taken into custody after leading state troopers on a multi-county pursuit Saturday night, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 10:36 p.m., an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper with the Hamilton Post was checking vehicle speeds on I-75 North and observed a 2021 Kia Sportage traveling 90 mph in a 65-mph zone.

>>PHOTOS: Troopers, helicopter pursues impaired driver on I-75 Saturday

The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the Kia didn’t stop and a pursuit began, the spokesperson said.

As the pursuit continued northbound on I-75, troopers informed OSHP’s Aviation Section, and a division helicopter was activated.

Troopers continued pursuing the Kia and noticed that it had trouble staying in its lane and was displaying signs of possible impairment, the spokesperson said.

While the helicopter was providing aerial support, troopers deactivated their overhead lights and sirens and followed at a safe distance.

>> Coroner identifies man killed in Centerville crash

The Kia exited I-75 N to Dryden Road in Moraine.

OSHP pilots told ground units that while exiting the interstate, the Kia crashed into a ditch and the driver was still inside, the spokesperson said.

Troopers arrived on scene and gave the driver verbal commands.

Ronnie J. Johnson, 31, of Jamestown, didn’t comply with the commands and remained in the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Eventually, Johnson complied and was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Upon his request, Johnson was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus for treatment. It is unclear how severe his injuries are.

>> 1 in custody after reported pursuit crashes out near Montgomery Co. neighborhood

The spokesperson said Johnson was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, operating a vehicle while impaired, speed, failure to control, and a seatbelt violation.

This case remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 is working to learn if Johnson is currently in jail.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol pursuit ended in Moraine Saturday night.