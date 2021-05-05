Troopers identify man from 'lewd and lascivious' incident at store

May 5—After reaching out to the public Monday, state police at Hazleton have identified a man who reportedly acted crude in a craft store on Friday.

In a Tuesday morning update from the barracks, troopers said the man in the picture they disseminated to the public was identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Troopers sought the public's help after they were told a man walked into Hobby Lobby, 18 Laurel Mall Drive, Hazle Twp., and acted in a "lewd and lascivious" way. Further information wasn't available.

