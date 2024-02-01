Troopers: Innocent driver killed when Alexander County chase ends in crash

An innocent driver was killed when a highway patrol chase ended with a crash in Alexander County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The chase lasted only a few minutes before it ended in a crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 16 near the county fairgrounds, south of Taylorsville.

A highway patrol chase ended in a deadly crash Thursday on Highway 16 in Alexander County, authorities say.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, they initiated the chase near Taylorsville because the car was stolen. They were heading south on Highway 16 when an SUV pulled out onto the highway to head north. A man and a woman were inside the SUV.

Troopers said the suspect’s car slammed into the SUV. The man driving the SUV was killed and the woman with him was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect was taken to the hospital as well but did not have serious injuries.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

John Sigmon was heading home when he saw the chase go right by him. He estimates the driver was going more than 70 mph at the time.

“I didn’t think nothing of it. I thought, ‘what’s up with this?’ And then I glanced back at my side mirror and there’s like six to seven highway patrol and sheriffs behind him chasing him,” Sigmon said.

Less than a minute later, Sigmon spotted the crash. He was able to video what happened next: The suspect’s car caught fire.

Sigmon saw troopers and deputies run up to the car with fire extinguishers. Moments later, the driver was pulled from the wreckage.

“It’s a bad situation and my heart goes out to whoever was in the fatality,” he said. “Some things are left better without a chase, especially with things like that going on.”

The highway patrol said charges against the suspect are pending.

Highway 16 was expected to be shut down until at least 4 p.m.

Number of police chases skyrockets in NC

This type of situation is unfortunately not rare. Across the country, there are nearly three deaths every two days from police pursuits. Channel 9′s Even Donovan found that close to half of the time, the people who die are innocent bystanders.

Within the last six months, a group funded by the Department of Justice published a report on the best practices for when to pursue a suspect. What troopers say started Thursday’s pursuit -- that a suspect stole a car -- does not meet those new standards to pursue.

Over the years, we’ve shared stories of people killed or badly hurt in police pursuits. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that in the last 20 years in North Carolina, 236 people have died in police pursuits. Nearly half of them, or 107 total, were innocent people not involved in the pursuit.

The number of pursuits has skyrocketed in recent years. Data from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol shows its troopers initiated 454 pursuits in 2019. By 2022, that number had grown to more than 1,000.

Lt. Shelly Katkowski served on the Pursuits Working Group for the Police Executive Research Forum.

“They’re not easy situations,” Katkowski said. “They’re dangerous situations.”

They spent three years creating 65 recommendations for when agencies should pursue and how. PERF’s specific standard says officers should only pursue when a violent crime has been committed -- not for things like a stolen car.

“If you wake up and your car is stolen, you want your car back, you know? That’s not a good feeling, to be a victim,” Katkowski said. “However, flip it, right? You do pursue, and it’s a bus stop, and something happens, and you hurt somebody’s child, right? Over a car. That’s insured.”

Evan Donovan has been looking into police pursuits for months. He reviewed policies from several agencies in the area and compared them to this new report.

