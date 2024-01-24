Troopers investigate 3 fatal Manatee County crashes within 12 hours. Here's what to know.

In just under 12 hours, there were three fatal car accidents in Manatee County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 200 crashes since the beginning of the year in Manatee County, and there have been 274 crashes in Sarasota County, according to data from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A driver was traveling north on County Road 675 and Oak Knoll Road on Wednesday at 1:15 a.m. when they approached a right curve and traveled off the roadway. The driver entered a grass embankment and collided with a ditch and concrete utility police. The car erupted into flames, according to a report from FHP. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers are still working to identify the driver. Age and gender were not provided.

A 29-year-old Tampa woman was killed on Tuesday while attempting to cross Interstate 75 southbound travel lanes at 8:39 p.m. The driver was approaching U.S. 301 at mile marker 224 when the front of the car collided with the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 98-year-old Ellenton man was killed in a crash on Tuesday after experiencing a medical episode while driving his SUV. At 1:20 p.m., he was driving north on the travel lane of 53 Avenue West, north of 13 Street West. He entered the west unpaved shoulder and collided with wooden posts before coming to rest. The driver was taken to the Manatee Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

These crashes will remain under investigation by the FHP.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee county sees 3 fatal crashes in just under 12 hours