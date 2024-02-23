Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian Friday morning in Orange County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday morning in Orange County.

The crash happened around 2:38 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail near Town Center Boulevard.

Troopers said the crash had all southbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trail shut down for several hours as they investigated the crash.

See: Recognize this woman? Police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver who struck 13-year-old girl

Troopers said a 34-year-old Orlando man was hit by a driver while he was crossing the road on foot.

The driver who hit the man then fled the scene, according to FHP.

Read: FBI offers $15,000 reward for information on missing 12-year-old Florida girl

Troopers said a piece of the damaged car was left at the scene.

The hit-and-run driving may have been behind the wheel of a silver 2004 to 2008 Toyota Solara.

Read: FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Kissimmee traffic crash

Troopers said the car should have damage to the front grill, bumper and hood.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477.)

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.