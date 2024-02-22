Troopers investigate deadly crash after driver turns in path of motorcyclist in Flagler County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Flagler County that killed a man on a motorcycle.

It happened Wednesday night on State Road 100, west of Bunnell.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup tried to turn left onto County Road 305 but pulled right in front of the motorcyclist.

The two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup were not hurt.

