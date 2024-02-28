Troopers investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in Seminole County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning in Seminole County.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of US 17-92 and Spartan Drive.

Troopers were seen with crime scene tape in front of the entrance to the Porsche Orlando car dealership.

Investigators said the crash involved a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead on arrival.

Troopers said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no other details were released by troopers.

