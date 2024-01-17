Man driving Tesla near Winter Garden dies in crash; FHP still trying to determine when it happened

Troopers were investigating a deadly crash in the Horizon West area of Orange County on Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Tiny Road and Green Orchard Avenue.

Troopers said a 41-year-old Winter Garden man was driving a 2023 Tesla Model Y southbound on Tiny Road above the speed limit and went airborne after descending a hill.

They said the SUV rotated clockwise, struck a fence, traveled into a field and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.

FHP said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos: Snow blankets US

Troopers said they are unsure of the date and the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Investigators said the vehicle was discovered at 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, but a nearby resident advised that they believe they might have heard the crash at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Photos: 75th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet

Troopers responded to the crash along Tiny Road.

Troopers responded to the crash along Tiny Road.

Troopers responded to the crash along Tiny Road.

Troopers responded to the crash along Tiny Road.

Troopers responded to the crash along Tiny Road.

Troopers responded to the crash along Tiny Road.

See a map of the crash scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.