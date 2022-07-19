Troopers investigating animal cruelty complaint involving a buffalo in Crawford County

CANADOHTA LAKE — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting of a buffalo that was found dead Friday in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.

The animal's owners reported Friday morning that they went to feed their buffalo at 6:30 a.m. when one of the buffalo did not show up. They searched a pasture and found the animal dead of a gunshot wound. An investigating trooper reported that it appeared to have been shot by a rifle.

Trooper Zachariah Erdman, who investigated the incident, said the owners suspected that the female buffalo was pregnant, but could not confirm it.

No one has been charged, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Corry post of the Pennsylvania State Police at 814-663-2043.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Buffalo shot, killed on Crawford County farm. Troopers seek info