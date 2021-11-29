Troopers say Jeannette teen found with loaded handgun tied around his neck

Nov. 29—A Jeannette man who tried to run from a traffic stop in Youngwood had a loaded 9 mm handgun concealed under his jacket and secured by a shoestring tied around his neck, police said.

Jaiden Crosby-Anderson, 19, was a backseat passenger in a sedan that state troopers stopped for having a faulty brake light after leaving a Third Street convenience store at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers said.

The driver agreed to allow the blue Chevrolet Cobalt to be searched. Three passengers, including Crosby-Anderson, were asked to get out of the car, Trooper Charles Huss said.

Crosby-Anderson exited, but began walking away when Huss noticed "a large, gun-shaped bulge" beneath his coat, he reported in court documents. The handgun was discovered when troopers conducted a pat-down search.

As troopers attempted to confiscate the weapon, Crosby-Anderson turned and began to run through the Sheetz parking lot, Huss wrote in court papers.

Crosby-Anderson fell and was taken into custody.

The gun was loaded with seven hollow point rounds in the magazine, Huss reported. Crosby-Anderson is below the legal age of 21 to purchase and carry a concealed weapon.

Troopers charged Crosby-Anderson with carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Crosby-Anderson was released from the county jail Monday after posting $10,000 bail from a bondsman. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 14.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .