Troopers: Johnstown man faces felony assault count after Hamilton County domestic dispute

May 23—HAMILTON COUNTY — A Johnstown man faces a felony assault count after a domestic dispute in Hamilton County, state police said.

Paul R. Lawton, 40, of Johnstown, was charged last Tuesday with one count of second-degree assault, a felony, along with misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment and criminal mischief, state police said.

Lawton is accused of using an object to strike the victim in the Hamilton County town of Benson. He is also accused of refusing to allow the person to leave and destroying their phone when they attempted to call for help, state police said.

Lawton was arraigned and released to return to court later.