New troopers join state police, several assigned to Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Feb. 23, the Commonwealth graduated its 140th generation of Virginia State Troopers with 52 graduates, including several assigned to Hampton Roads area.

This is the first graduating class to consist of both traditional trainees and existing law enforcement, a release states.

The members of the “Expedited Law Enforcement Certified Academy” are existing law enforcement professionals who have already been certified by the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and have served at least three years in law enforcement elsewhere in Virginia, a release states.

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction for tactics such as: de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics, fair and impartial policing, emergency medical trauma care, etc.

At least 10 of the graduates are assigned to different Hampton Roads cities.

