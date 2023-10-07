Troopers: JPD captain charged with theft, accused of deception in vehicle transaction

Oct. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown Police Department Capt. Michael Plunkard faces theft charges after he was accused of deceiving a woman who tried to buy a vehicle from him, authorities said.

State police on Friday charged Plunkard, 43, of Westmont Borough, with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by deception.

Plunkard's attorney, Art McQuillan, of Johnstown, said the case should have been handled as a civil court matter, not a criminal case.

"The state police have mischaracterized what was clearly a civil matter and charged this transaction as a criminal offense," McQuillan said. "This matter could have been resolved months ago, but the state police have chosen to file charges against a well-respected police officer rather than treat this as the civil matter it is."

According to a complaint affidavit, Plunkard made a Facebook post earlier this year advertising a 2007 Jeep for sale with an asking price of $12,000.

A woman sent Plunkard a message on May 21 indicating her interest in buying the Jeep for her 17-year-old son; she and her son met with Plunkard that evening to look at the vehicle.

The woman allegedly told Plunkard the next day that she was interested in buying the Jeep. Plunkard allegedly told her that he had a "small loan on it still" and would need a few days to get the vehicle's title released.

On June 7, the woman and her son met Plunkard at his home and gave him an $11,000 bank check, according to the affidavit. Bank statements allegedly showed that the check was deposited the next day in Plunkard's and his wife's account.

The woman allegedly later told state police that the check was given with the understanding that Plunkard would take it right away, but that the final purchase would occur when Plunkard obtained the Jeep's title to be transferred. She allegedly said that she understood the risk, but thought that she could trust Plunkard because he is a police officer.

The woman allegedly received no response to multiple attempts to contact Plunkard between June 10 and June 20. She allegedly mailed him a certified letter later that month.

According to the affidavit, Plunkard as of Aug. 4 still owed $29,461 on a loan secured by the Jeep, which had a lien placed on it.

Plunkard was contacted by troopers on Aug. 23. He allegedly told troopers during an interview on Aug. 31 that he had purchased a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe in April at an abandoned-vehicle auction and that his plan was to obtain the title for the Tahoe; exchange it for the Jeep on the loan, which would release the Jeep's title; and then transfer the Jeep's title to the woman.

Plunkard allegedly had the Tahoe's title mailed to his home in July.

He allegedly transferred the loan from the Jeep to the Tahoe on Aug. 29 and had the Jeep's title released; the loan amount at that point was allegedly $35,924.

Troopers allege that Plunkard's statement that he had a "small loan" on the Jeep was false and deceptive because of the large actual amount of the loan and the fact that the loan was currently due and payable. They also allege that Plunkard deceptively failed to inform the woman and her son when they paid him $11,000 that he was waiting to receive another vehicle's title before taking any steps toward obtaining clear title to the Jeep.

Troopers also allege that Plunkard committed theft by failure to make required disposition of funds when he did not use the $11,000 he was paid for the Jeep to at least partially satisfy the loan.

Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Upper Yoder Township. Plunkard remains free on $25,000 unsecured bond.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that the Johnstown Police Department fully cooperated in the investigation, that the case against Plunkard will be handled like any other case, and that he does not anticipate the charges against Plunkard to impact other ongoing cases in Cambria County.