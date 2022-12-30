Troopers justified in deadly November shooting of motorist, Westmoreland DA says

Dec. 30—Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli has ruled that state troopers were justified in fatally shooting a Johnstown man during a November high-speed chase that ended in Westmoreland County.

Ziccarelli said in a news release Friday that she reviewed numerous videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence in coming to the determination that deadly force was justified.

Krysten H. Pretlor, 35, of Johnstown, was shot shortly after 3 p.m. Nov. 3 on Route 22 about 2 miles east of New Alexandria, ending a chase that started in a Johnstown suburb. The pursuit, which lasted 45 miles and reached 100 mph, started when Pretlor fled from police in Richland Township, Cambria County. They were in the process of getting a warrant for his arrest in connection with a domestic violence incident involving a gun, authorities said.

State troopers and a Blairsville officer assisted in the pursuit as it moved onto Route 22 west in Indiana County.

The chase ended at the highway's intersection with Rushwood Road in Derry Township when Pretlor tried to turn his car into the eastbound lanes and troopers blocked him with marked and unmarked vehicles. Witness statements and video from the police cars and body cameras showed that Pretlor pointed a gun at troopers, according to Ziccarelli. Gunfire was exchanged.

Evidence at the scene indicated that Pretlor fired numerous rounds at police from inside and outside of the car he was driving, authorities said. He died at the scene.

A stolen handgun and ammunition was found in his possession.

The highway was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

