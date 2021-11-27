Trooper's killer denied parole

Nov. 26—The killer of Oregon State Police Sgt. James D. Shepherd will spend at least four more years in prison.

Last week, Michael Edward Sture, who gunned down the state trooper in Knappa in 1980, said he was fit for parole. His projected release date was in May.

The state Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision interviewed Sture to determine if he could safely be released 42 years after he murdered Shepherd.

The board decided Sture, who has chronically abused drugs during his time in prison, needed more years of sobriety to prove he wouldn't relapse and commit more crimes.

The board postponed Sture's parole date to May 2026, with another review slated for November 2025.

"I think that's an excellent decision," said Virginia Shepherd, James Shepherd's widow. "But I hate going through this every few years. It's awful hard on my family."

Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown said his office is "quite pleased." At the parole hearing, Brown had pushed for Sture to remain in prison at least another two years.

On May 22, 1980, Sture used two guns to kill Shepherd, who was off duty and investigating mischief near the home the officer shared with his wife and children. Sture shot him off a motorcycle, then plugged him twice in the head.

Sture's motivations remain vague. He had served time for stealing a vehicle in the years before the killing and has said he didn't want Shepherd to stumble upon his marijuana operation. The police, however, founds no such plants.

Brown said the evidence suggests Shepherd's murder was a "thrill kill." Sture said drug use had influenced his actions.

Before he fled the area with Shepherd's motorcycle, Sture detained at gunpoint Shepherd's colleague, Brian Johnson, who found the body. He made Johnson get on the ground and rummaged through his wallet, but didn't injure him.

Days later, Sture was taken into custody in central Oregon, where he had been hitchhiking.

At last week's hearing, Sture apologized to the Shepherd family, something he had not done in his four decades in prison.

Members of Sture's family and volunteers with his religious studies group supported his release.

"We are all intensely committed to being an integral part of his stability and crucial support system," his sister, Cindy Wiggins, said at the hearing.

Sandra Bierschied, Shepherd's daughter, said the idea of Sture being released is "incomprehensible."

"Every single event in my life has been altered because of this reckless choice that Michael Sture made in 1980," Bierschied said. "Leading up to this very day, not once has my father's killer ever made any attempt to explain his actions or show any remorse to my mother or our family."

The psychologist who evaluated Sture beforehand wrote that the convict had a low risk of committing further violence, but that substance abuse could increase the risk.

Sture has severe disorders when it comes to using alcohol, stimulants and marijuana, and a moderate disorder with using heroin, the psychologist wrote.

In addition, Sture exhibits traits of antisocial personalty disorder. "Mr. Sture has demonstrated problems with impulsivity, irresponsibility, and failure to plan ahead," the psychologist wrote.

The parole board wrote in their decision that Sture "suffers from a present severe emotional disturbance that constitutes a danger to the health or safety of the community."

Although Sture said at his hearing — his first chance to argue for his freedom since 2011 — that he had been sober for nearly two years, board member John Bailey said that's not very long for someone seeking parole. Sture has dabbled in wellness programs, yet even within the 12-step Narcotics Anonymous program, he has stalled at step No. 4.

Bailey and board members Greta Lowry and James Taylor worried whether Sture could stay sober once discharged, given his history of relapses in prison. "Living in the community would increase the likelihood of his exposure or ability to obtain illicit substances," the board wrote.

In light of Sture's newfound commitment to sobriety — made, the decision noted, "a mere few weeks prior to his most recent hearing" — the board believes Sture is indeed likely to start using again. "(S)uch conduct would present an unacceptable risk to the people of Oregon," the board wrote.

"While the board recognizes and applauds (Sture) for his present desire to remain clean and sober, the board needs to see significantly more clean time from him to find he has the capacity to remain clean and sober in the community."

Virginia Shepherd said, "I'm glad he won't be out in public now ... I just feel he could do this to some other family, and that wouldn't be good."