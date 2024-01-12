Troopers launch search for car captured on surveillance, believed involved in hit-and-run

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, released footage they believe is connected to a Jan. 6, 2024 fatal hit-and-run in Fort Myers.

Five days after a driver fatally struck a pedestrian who attempted to cross a Tice street, authorities have released footage of the car they believe is connected.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say they're searching model white or gray-colored Toyota Camry sedan. The car appears to have decal on its front left door.

On Monday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced they're offering a reward for anyone whose tips could lead to the arrest of a driver responsible of the recent hit-and-run.

The driver fled after killing a 52-year-old Fort Myers man.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Palm Beach Boulevard at Fairfax Drive, in Tice, according to the incident report.

According to troopers, the driver of an unknown car was headed west on Palm Beach Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Fairfax Drive, as the pedestrian attempted to cross Palm Beach Boulevard when the car hit him.

Anyone with information in regard to this hit and run crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced Sunday morning a reward of up to $3,000 in cash for anyone whose tips lead to the driver's arrest.

Last year, at least 116 people died following Lee County crashes.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FHP searches for car believed connected to deadly hit-and-run