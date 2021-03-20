Troopers locate kidnapped child in felony traffic stop

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 20—A Georgia man was apprehended and an alleged kidnapping victim was found after state police at Hazleton stopped a vehicle along a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County early Thursday morning.

Troopers said they were asked to be on the lookout for a silver Nissan Altima with New York registration, driven by Jeremy L. Flowers, 33, Austell, Georgia. Flowers was wanted by Cortland city police in New York for kidnapping.

He was traveling with a missing/endangered 18-month-old passenger and troopers were told he potentially armed himself with a knife, according to information from officers.

Troopers Michael Kishbach and Richard Williams spotted the vehicle just before 4 a.m. as it was driven on I-81 south at mile marker 140, which is a few miles south of Hazleton and took Flowers into custody during a traffic stop in Kline Twp., without incident.

Luzerne County Children and Youth took temporary custody of the 1 1/2 -year-old and returned her to her mother.

Flowers was held at the barracks and charged as a fugitive from justice based on the New York warrant, according to police.

Court records show he was denied bail by Magisterial District Judge Brian J. Tupper, Trucksville.

— Amanda Christman

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm CEO says shortage of older chips likely to ease sooner

    Qualcomm Inc CEO Steve Mollenkopf said he is "seeing improvement" in efforts to ease chip shortages that have caused disruptions across several industries, and that demand for older chips is easier to respond to. Demand has soared for chips in recent months, with panic buying further squeezing capacity and driving up costs of even the cheapest components of nearly all microchips. Speaking in the same panel, president and CEO of Micron Technology Inc Sanjay Mehrotra said the chipmaker would aim to increase its supply in line with the growing demand for the company's products.

  • Buy Micron (MU) Stock at Highs for More Tech Growth?

    MU has posted three-straight quarters of revenue growth after it suffered a rough year-long stretch within the cyclical space. And now might be time to get in on the action...

  • Zoos seeking COVID-19 vaccinations for animals

    As the world races to vaccinate humans against COVID-19, zoos are trying to protect their most vulnerable animals, including great apes and big cats. The San Diego Zoo recently vaccinated its primates, and other zoos are eager to follow suit. (March 19)

  • Baby elephant chases keeper to demand his watermelons

    Indie is a cheeky, but adorable elephant who lives at the Elephant Nature Park in Chang Mai, Thailand. He is not yet the big elephant that he will soon be, but he has the big appetite of a full grown elephant. Growing rapidly, he will soon be almost four times his present size. Indie is among dozens of elephants that were rescued from street performing roles or horrific zoos where they were forced to endure painful and unsatisfactory conditions. Rehabilitation and rescue centres such as this one bring these gentle beasts to this compound in the mountains where they are given a second chance at life. Elephants are among the most abused animals on the planet. Due to their great strength, they are exploited for labour and for rides. Tourists unwittingly pay for a ride or a performance, not knowing that behind every submissive elephant is a long history of torture and pain. The elephants allow the human contact out of fear. But sanctuaries like this are becoming more popular among tourists who want to see the animals up close while funding the industry that helps the elephants, not the industry that enslaves them. One of the world leaders in this effort is WildlifeSOS in India. They have promoted the "Refuse to Ride" movement, educating the public about the need to boycott any facility that engages in forced behaviour such as riding and submission. These gentle beasts are intelligent and full of compassion and emotions more complex than we have given them credit for. They deserve only our respect and proper treatment. Anyone seeking interaction or a chance to observe elephants can research and find the facilities that promote proper care and provide humane conditions. WildlifeSOS.org - please visit their website and consider helping them.

  • Musk says Tesla would be shut down if its cars spied in China, elsewhere

    Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Saturday his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy, his first comments on news that China's military has banned Teslas from its facilities. "There's a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information," Musk told a prominent Chinese forum during a virtual discussion. "If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down."

  • Micron (MU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Micron (MU) closed the most recent trading day at $90.51, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • African leaders say Europe's stop-go approach to the AstraZeneca vaccine has made their rollouts harder

    This will "clearly not be helpful" to public confidence in the vaccine, the director of Africa CDC said on Thursday.

  • Colombian President Duque: 'We're not a rich nation, but we tried to do something humanitarian' for migrants

    President Iván Duque tells USA TODAY that Colombia is reacting to the massive migration crisis on its border with Venezuela with humanity, protection.

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' introduces a major comic-book character. Here's what you should know.

    The first episode of the Marvel series was released on Friday, adding new characters to the mix and laying the groundwork for what's to come.

  • Myanmar junta faces calls to halt bloodshed but more die in anti-coup protests

    Calls for dialogue and the end to the bloodshed came from several of Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours led by Indonesia - an unusual stance in regional diplomacy. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned what he denounced as the military's continuing brutal violence. The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation condemning the coup and lawmakers decried the increasingly harsh tactics used to suppress the demonstrations that have swept over Myanmar since the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • British 'Justice League' fans baffled after broadcaster replaces 'Snyder cut' premiere with Sarah Jessica Parker movie

    The highly-anticipated "Snyder cut" was replaced by the 2005 Christmas comedy "The Family Stone," which stars Sarah Jessica Parker.

  • 18 details you might have missed on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' so far

    The Disney Plus series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan includes Easter eggs, callbacks, and references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Wise takes three-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic

    Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy. Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago — and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.

  • Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks hints at likely Senate run with campaign event featuring former Trump advisor Stephen Miller

    The pair will attend a "campaign rally and announcement" at a shooting range in Huntsville, Alabama, according to an invitation posted on Twitter.

  • The 45 biggest differences between 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' and the 2017 theatrical version

    So much is different in the four-hour film. Insider rounds up the biggest differences between WB's 2017 theatrical cut and HBO Max's "Snyder Cut."

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • NASA, SpaceX sign agreement to enhance space safety

    The agreement would enhance data sharing between NASA and Starlink, SpaceX's space internet venture, to ensure both parties are fully aware of the exact location of spacecraft and debris in orbit. "With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it's critical we increase communications, exchange data, and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' teases a big DC superhero who was cut from the 2017 movie

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" features several cameo appearances from characters, who were cut from the 2017 version of the movie.