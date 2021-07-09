Troopers looking for driver who killed a pedestrian in Orange County and drove away

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian on a rural road north of Hillsborough this week and then drove off.

John Lewis Aldridge of Hillsborough was walking along Wilkerson Road, near the intersection with Walnut Grove Church Road, when he was struck. Aldridge, 28, was apparently walking north, facing traffic, when he was hit by a southbound car or truck, said Trooper Brandon Baker.

Aldridge’s body was found early Thursday morning, but troopers aren’t sure when he was hit, Baker said. They’re asking anyone who might have seen something along that stretch of road as early as Wednesday evening to come forward.

Troopers found no pieces of a car or truck at the scene to tell them what kind of vehicle hit Aldridge, Baker said. But he said the vehicle likely sustained some damage that people might notice.

Baker said tips from the public often lead to arrests in hit-and-run cases like this.

“Someone knows something, basically,” he said. “We know somebody’s family’s is suffering because of somebody’s negligence and irresponsibility. We just want to make sure that we do all we can do.”

Troopers ask anyone with information to call the State Highway Patrol at 336-334-5500.