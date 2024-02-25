Troopers looking for man missing from Lake Odessa

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers are asking the public for help finding a man who walked away from an adult foster care home on Saturday.

Kenneth Earl Case, Jr., 32, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at an adult foster care home in Lake Odessa. He is described as 5 foot 9 inches, 200 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing the coat in the photo provided by MSP, a black baseball hat and jeans.

MSP said Case has mental health issues and could be in the Grand Rapids or Muskegon area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ionia Central Dispatch at 616.527.0400 or the Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.

