Troopers: Malta man possessed illegal assault rifle

Jul. 21—MALTA — A Malta man was arrested Tuesday, accused of possessing an illegal assault rifle, state police said.

Kenneth Yuen, 47, of Malta, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

He is accused of possessing an unregistered Colt Defense M4 Carbine 5.56 assault rifle, a weapon illegal to possess in New York, troopers said.

State police opened an investigation after they developed information that Yuen was in possession of the weapon. Yuen turned the weapon over to investigators without incident, state police said.

Yuen was arraigned and released to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe