Troopers: Malta man used stolen identities to steal more than $100K in unemployment benefits

SCHENECTADY — A Malta man used stolen identities to illegally take more than $100,000 in unemployment benefits, state police said.

Matthew R. Baldwin, 22, of Malta, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count each of second-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft, felonies.

The investigation began in October when authorities discovered Baldwin was using stolen identities to certify state unemployment insurance benefits, state police said.

The investigation then revealed Baldwin received more than $100,000 in the scheme that he used for his own personal benefit by using the identities of several unsuspecting victims, state police said.

Baldwin was arraigned in Schenectady City Court and released to probation supervision to return to court later.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of unemployment insurance fraud should report the activity to the state Department of Labor at dol.ny.gov/report-fraud or call 888-598-2077.

The Baldwin investigation was conducted by the state police Financial Crimes Unit in conjunction with state police in Saratoga and Princetown and the Schenectady County District Attorney's Office.

