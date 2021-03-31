Troopers: Man, 91, dies in early Wednesday Mayfield house fire

Mar. 31—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

TOWN OF MAYFIELD — A 91-year-old man died in an early Wednesday house fire in Mayfield, state police said.

State police identified the man as Earl L. Hare, the owner of the home on Route 30 in the Town of Mayfield.

State police responded to the home just before 1 a.m. for a fire, state police said.

Arriving patrols found the home fully engulfed in flames, state police said. Troopers attempted to make contact with any possible people in the house, but received no response.

The Mayfield Fire Department responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the fire. They then found Hare dead inside, state police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled. State police and state fire investigators are investigating the cause.

