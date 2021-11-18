Troopers: Man accused of sexually assaulting, biting woman at South Huntingdon party

Nov. 17—A 19-year-old Hunker man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at an outdoor party in South Huntingdon in September, according to state police.

Dakota Rain Archibeque is charged with indecent assault and simple assault in connection with the alleged incident that occurred during a party in a wooded area off of New Stanton-Ruffs Dale Road between 10 p.m. Sept. 5 and 3 a.m. Sept. 6.

Troopers said the woman reported that she attended a party in the woods with several friends during the night and rebuffed several sexual advances made during the evening by Archibeque.

The woman told police Archibeque forced himself on her when the pair were left alone in a secluded area. Troopers also allege Archibeque bit the victim during the sexual assault leaving a contusion on her right breast.

The woman told police two other partygoers came along and interrupted the assault allowing her to flee. When she told her friends that Archibeque had been assaulting her, she told troopers Archibeque had denied the allegations.

The complaint was served via mailed summons. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.

Archibeque could not be reached for comment. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .