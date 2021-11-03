Troopers: Man choked victim

Nov. 3—A Cobleskill man was arrested after State Police responded to a domestic incident in the town of Carlisle on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Troopers from the Cobleskill station arrested Terry A. Hanes, 60, of Cobleskill and charged him with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation, a media release said.

Shortly before noon that day, troopers responded to a domestic incident at a home in the town of Carlisle, the release said. Hanes is accused of choking the victim during an argument that turned physical. He was arraigned in Carlisle Town Court and released. Hanes is due in court on Nov. 17, the release said.