Troopers: Man in custody after Wednesday morning chase through western Montgomery County, into Schoharie Co.

Sep. 2—MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Syracuse man was arrested Wednesday after a chase through western Montgomery County and into Schoharie County over a stolen car, state police said.

Troopers ultimately took the driver into custody after he crashed the vehicle into a ditch in the Schoharie County town of Sharon, state police said.

Phillip D. Jackson, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested and charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, felonies.

The incident began just before 4 a.m. Wednesday when Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies started the chase in Palatine after a license plate reader hit on the vehicle as stolen out of Syracuse, state police said.

The driver refused to stop and state police picked up the chase in the village of Nelliston, troopers said.

The chase then continued, heading south and ended up in Sharon, where the vehicle went into the ditch near the intersection of Route 20 and Pomella Road.

Both the driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot. Troopers took the driver, identified as Jackson, int custody after a short foot chase. The passenger was not located.

Jackson was processed, arraigned and ordered held, state police said.

