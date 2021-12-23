Troopers: Man facing burglary count in Halfmoon domestic dispute

Dec. 23—HALFMOON — A Cohoes man is facing burglary and other charges in connection with a Halfmoon domestic dispute, state police said this week.

William J. Thibodeau III, 33, of Cohoes, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree burglary, as well as first-degree criminal contempt, felonies. He also faces misdemeanor child endangerment and criminal mischief counts.

State police were called to the address just after 8 a.m. Saturday for a domestic dispute report. Thibodeau is accused of entering the victim's residence without permission and getting into an altercation with the victim when he tried to remove his children from the residence, state police said.

During the dispute, he is reported to have of pushed the victim to the ground, causing injury and stomped on the victim's eyeglasses, damaging them, violating an order of protection, state police said.

He left the scene with two of his children, but returned them to the residence after contact with the state police, troopers said.

He was taken into custody and taken to the barracks for processing, state police said. He was arraigned and released to return to court later.

